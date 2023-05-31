Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson adorably photobomb Kristen Bell, Dax Shephard’s selfie at a concert; See PICS

On Sunday, May 28, The Good Place actress, Kristen Bell, and her husband Dax Shephard went to see Shania Twain perform at the Hollywood Bowl when she noticed some familiar faces photobombing her pics. Those surprise guests were none other than Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Kristen Bell has shared some epic photos from the event on her Instagram account.

The 45-year-old, Kristen Bell, recently took to Instagram to share amazing pictures of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson photobombing her and Dax Shepard. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “saw @shaniatwain at the @hollywoodbowl last night and sat next to some really nice randos! Dad was crying by the first song and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!"

In the first photo, Bell and Shepard could be seen smiling with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, two other well-known people who were present. Bell, wearing an orange hat and a big gray knit sweater, put the camera up to take the picture and Dax was sporting a similar gray sweater. Hanks chose a black jacket with a matching hat and Wilson, on the other hand, donned a studded leather jacket.

Other pictures and videos Bell posted showed her husband enjoying the event and the couple cuddling up while singing along to Twain's hit song, "You're Still The One I Want."

In the last image, Hanks could be seen photobombing the couple’s pic as he amusingly zoomed in and gave a stank look at the camera.

Fans reaction to Kristen Bell’s epic post

As soon as Bell shared the pictures online, fans flooded the comments section with one user stating, "Creepy photobomber dude looks like he’d brand a volleyball and make it his best friend.” Another person wrote, "Tom Hanks’s photobombing is just epic!" A third person commented, Who wouldn't want Hanks to photobomb their selfies? A fourth user wrote, “He looks like an older Tom Hanks!”

