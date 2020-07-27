Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson receive their new Greek citizenship from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are now dual citizens of the USA and Greece. The couple received their new Greek citizenship documents from the Prime Minister of Greece.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are now officially dual citizens of both the USA and Greece. The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis revealed this exciting news over the weekend on his Instagram account as he posed with Tom, Rita and his own wife, Mareva Grabowski. During the meeting, Kryiakos handed passports and other naturalisation documents to Tom and Rita, who were both given Greek citizenship.

Rita is of Greek descent through her mother, Dorothea and her journey into her Greek roots was chronicled on the show Who Do You Think You Are? Greece has also extended citizenship to Tom‘s entire family. Tom and Rita were seen arriving in Greece earlier this month to celebrate his 64th birthday. The couple also owns a plush home in Antiparos.

Previously, this golden couple made headlines for being one of the very first celebrities who were infected by the novel Coronavirus. Recently, after surviving battle with COVID-19 alongside wife Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks shared details about his fight with the deadly virus. In a new interview, the actor had spoken in detail about what it was like to catch the virus so early on.

"Our discomfort because of the virus was pretty much done in two weeks. We had very different reactions, and that was odd," Hanks explains to The Guardian. "My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did. I just had crippling body aches. I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn't concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes. That last bit is kinda like my natural state anyway," Tom joked.

"When we were in the hospital, I said, 'I'm 63, I have type 2 diabetes, I had a stent in my heart–am I a red flag case?' But as long as our temperatures did not spike, and our lungs did not fill up with something that looked like pneumonia, they were not worried," he continued. "I'm not one who wakes up in the morning wondering if I'm going to see the end of the day or not. I’m pretty calm about that," Tom concluded.

