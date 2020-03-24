Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are recovering from Coronavirus the actor confirms

Tom Hanks reveals that he and his wife Rita Wilson are recovering from Coronavirus after two weeks of diagnosis and they feel better now.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with Coronavirus two weeks ago. The actor broke out the news to his fans via his Twitter handle wherein he informed them that he and Rita have been in complete isolation ever since the diagnosis. He also wrote about the symptoms and stated that they had been feeling tired and had a cold and mild fever which led them to get themselves tested. After two weeks, the actor and his wife are feeling better now and are on the road to recovery, Tom Hanks confirmed in a post last afternoon.

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx", actor Tom Hanks tweeted.

Check out his post:

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are believed to have contracted COVID-19 during their Australia tour. The news of their recovery comes as a relief for their fans. While Tom Hanks shared their health update on his Twitter handle, wife Rita Wilson shared a video of herself where she is seen rapping her heart out amidst quarantine. "Quarantine Stir Crazy, See it to believe it", she captioned her video. Rita Wilson has been quite active on social media during her quarantine period and she's the right person to learn from, in case anybody needs tips on getting through the social distancing phase amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

Check out her video:

