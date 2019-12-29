Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson offered Greek citizenship by its Government? Find Out

Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Greek President, has signed an honorary naturalization order which offers the Angels and Demons actor Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson and their children Greek citizenship.

The Forrest Gump actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have been offered Greek citizenship by its Government. If reports are to be believed then the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star Tom Hanks has promoted the country on many occasions. As per the reports in CNN, the Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Greek President, has signed an honorary naturalization order on Friday, which offers The Angels and Demons actor Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson and their children Greek citizenship. The news reports also state that Greek Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos told CNN in a statement that The Da Vinci Code star Tom Hanks showed some real compassion and interest towards the people who suffered a lot from the Mati fires.

The Greek Interior Minister also adds that the You've Got Mail star Tom Hanks spoke about this issue which was reported globally. Sully: Miracle on the Hudson star Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson is Greek from her mother's side stated the reports. As per the latest media reports on the Bridge of Spies actor, the Greek Government offering the citizenship to the Road to Perdition star Tom Hanks does not make him a Greek citizen.

According to reports, The Saving Mr. Banks actor Tom Hanks and his family take an oath before the minister of the interior within one year, stated Takis Theodorikakos. The reports in CNN state that as per the Greek citizenship code, a honorary naturalization could be granted to a foreign individual who has offered special services to Greece or if his or her naturalization might serve Greek interest.

