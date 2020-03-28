Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson return to Los Angeles with a bright smile post recovering from Coronavirus

After recovering from the Coronavirus, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are in Los Angeles with a bright smile. Read on to know more.

Just earlier this month, Tom and his wife Rita Wilson became the first celebrities to go public with their coronavirus diagnosis. And now, the couple is back in Los Angeles, USA, after recovering from the deadly virus. They were in Australia for production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic when they tested positive. Following the diagnosis, they were treated for the disease in the country. The two were recently spotted in an SUV in LA on March 27 and were photographed smiling brightly.

The Oscar winner looked happy as ever while driving the vehicle, Entertainment Tonight reported. With Coronavirus spreading like wildfire across the world, Tom got his fans worried after he announced his diagnosis on social media. “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote on his Instagram, in part, at the time. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he had tweeted.

After announcing the news, the actor gave his fans regular health updates. 2 weeks after getting diagnosed, the actor reassured his concerned fans that he was feeling better. “Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx.”

