Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson REVEAL the truth behind their Cannes red carpet altercation; Read DEETS

Tom Hanks, the celebrated Hollywood actor recently attended the Cannes premiere of his upcoming film, Asteroid City. The senior actor walked on the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, along with his wife, Rita Wilson. However, it was the couple's alleged altercation with a man on the Cannes red carpet, that garnered the attention of netizens. For the unversed, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were seen getting engaged in a heated exchange with a man, who is now identified as Vincent Chapalain.

Rita Wilson and Vincent Chaplain put an end to rumours

The famous American actress finally put an end to all the speculations that have been doing rounds on social media from the day of the Cannes Film Festival appearance, with an Instagram post. "'This is called 'I can't hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?" wrote the actress, who shared a news article on her Instagram story. "But that doesn't sell stories! Nice try. We had a great time! Go see Asteroid City!" she added later.

The senior actress's Instagram stories have finally put an end to the ongoing speculations about the couple's behaviour on the Cannes red carpet. Many of their fans are supporting Hanks and Wilson, pointing out that the actor is seen smiling throughout their interaction with Vincent Chapalain.

Check out Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's pictures from the Cannes 2023 red carpet, below:

Vincent Chapalain explained what happened

The man, who identified himself as Vincent Chaplain, also addressed the incident by answering a netizen’s question on his personal Twitter handle. He responded to one of the users, who questioned whether Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had confused him with security, with a detailed explanation. Vincent confirmed that he was not part of the security team and added that the Hanks and Wilson were just asking him about their position on the red carpet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Asteroid City receives standing ovation after its Cannes premiere: Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks attend