Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus revelation: Health expert thinks it makes the pandemic feel real: No one is protected

Health Expert believes that Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus revelation will make the pandemic feel real no one is truly protected or exempted from the pandemic.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson became the first celebrities to go public with their Coronavirus diagnosis and the experts think this has made the people more aware of the pandemic. The actor is, beyond doubt, one off the most beloved Hollywood actors and his fans were devastated to know that the actor has been infected by the disease. According to experts, the announcement affected people and most importantly shattered the perception that celebrities are immune to the same pains that common people experience.

According to a report by Yahoo entertainment, a human behaviour expert stated that Hanks’ revelation reasserted the fact that no one is truly protected or exempted from Coronavirus. On March 12, Hanks announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus. The couple was reportedly in Australia for production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, which features Hanks as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker. Hanks shared the news with his fans on Twitter. The 63-year-old Oscar winner revealed that they took the test after experiencing symptoms of virus.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he wrote in the post. He also asserted that they will now be isolated and observed. Following his announcement, the actor’s son Colin Hanks posted a statement on social media and reassured fans that his parents are doing well and are expected to make full recovery.

