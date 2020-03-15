Tom Hanks Coronavirus Update: Aussie woman who clicked selfie with actor undergoes test for COVID 19

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The ongoing Coronavirus which originated in the China's city of Wuhan has now brought the entire world to its knees. State-wide closures and lockdowns has left many countries struggling for basic necessities. It has also not spared celebrities and personalities all over the world. One of them was actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson. The couple were tested positive for the deadly virus last week while they were in Australia completing one of their projects. The couple have been quarantined and are taking utmost care of themselves.

However, a woman who clicked a selfie with the actor, days before he was detected positive, at a restaurant in Sydney has underwent test for coronavirus. According to reports, photos posted to social media last week at Sydney restaurant named Mr Wong showed the group - which includes an Aussie beautician from Wollongong - with Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson. While there is no clarity if it was just the beautician or a group of women who undertook the tests, one has been tested negative. As per Illawara Mercury, a website based in Australia's New South Wales region, revealed there were still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the region of Illawara.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita had announced they had tested positive in a social media post. The actor had shared, "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” he wrote in the post adding he will keep his fans posted.

