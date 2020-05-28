Tom Hanks donates plasma again to help develop a vaccine for Coronavirus treatment

Tom Hanks donates his plasma for the second time to help develop a vaccine for Coronavirus and shares pictures on Instagram.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrity couple to have revealed their Coronavirus diagnosis. The couple was in Australia when they contracted the virus and returned to L.A. only after quarantining at a hospital in Australia until recovery. Ever since Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson came back home, they decided to contribute in the battle against COVID-19. Tom Hanks donated his plasma for research and development of a vaccine for Coronavirus treatment as his blood samples would be having antibodies that could help in the process.

The actor made his first contribution last month on April 29 and now he has once again donated some more plasma for further research. "Plasmatic on 3! 1,2,3 PLASMATIC! Hanx," Tom Hanks captioned his post as he shared pictures of two plasma bags donated by him as well as a picture of his arm after he donated his blood. Earlier too the 63-year-old actor had posted about donating his plasma for Coronavirus vaccine. "Here’s last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx," he captioned it.

"A lot of the question is what now, you know? What do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies," Tom Hanks explained earlier and revealed how he decided to donate his plasma. He also joked about it and gave the vaccine a potential name as the "Hank-ccine.." He also revealed that he wasn't approached for doing so but he himself offered to donate his plasma and help people.

