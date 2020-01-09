Tom Hanks to essay a villain in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic? Find Out

As per the latest news reports, the Angels and Demons actor will be essaying the role of Elvis Presley's talent manager named Colonel Tom Parker.

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks who was recently honoured at the Golden Globes is all set to play a negative character in the upcoming Hollywood drama, which is a biopic on Elvis Presley. As per the latest news reports, the Angels and Demons actor will be essaying the role of Elvis Presley's talent manager named Colonel Tom Parker. The film is helmed by Baz Luhrmann. The Elvis Presley biopic is yet to get an official title. News reports suggest that the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star Tom Hanks is looking forward to prove those people wrong who feel he can only essay a hero and good man on the big screen.

The Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks was given with the Cecille B DeMille award at the recently concluded Golden Globes. The fans and followers of the Sully: Miracle on the Hudson actor cheered for him and sent him good wishes on social media. The upcoming Hollywood film will see first timer Austin Butler is playing the legendary musician Elvis Presley. The Catch Me If You Can actor Tom Hanks has reportedly said that once his part is confirmed, he will surely answer the question that he is always pestered with, as to when will he play a negative character in his film career.

The 63 year old Hollywood actor after receiving the Cecille B DeMille award said that he is looking forward to play a bad guy's role in the much anticipated Elvis Presley biopic. The Saving Private Ryan actor also sent his prayers to those in Australia, as the cast and crew of the Elvis Presley biopic is expected to shoot in Australia.

