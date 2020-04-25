Tom Hanks gifts a typewriter to an Australian kid being bullied over his name Corona De Vries

The young boy, De Vries got to know that the Angels and Demons actor and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the Coronavirus when they were in Australia.

An eight-year-old boy, named Corona De Vries wrote a letter to the Forrest Gump actor asking about his health. The young boy, De Vries got to know that the Angels and Demons actor and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the Coronavirus when they were in Australia. The boy continues to write in his letter that he was being bullied in his school due to his name Corona. The eight-year-old boy further adds that he likes his name, but the kids at his school have started teasing him by calling him by the name of the virus, which makes him very upset.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor Tom Hanks wrote back to the young fans saying that he is gifting him a Corona typewrite which reportedly belongs to the actor. Channel Seven of Australia reported that De Vries the Hollywood actor about his health. The Academy Award winner wrote in his reply that he and his wife are now back home in the USA, but he will be sending him a typewriter. Tom Hanks says that the young boy could ask someone for help and make use of it to write back to the Sleepless in Seattle actor.

The Saving Private Ryan actor also made sure to add a little postscript in his letter to De Vries. The Catch Me If You Can actor Tom Hanks calls himself a friend of De Vries in the postscript. Tom Hanks wrote that he has never met anyone with the name Corona which means a ring around the sun which is very similar to a crown.

