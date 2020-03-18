Tom Hanks gives a positive update on Coronavirus diagnosis: We are all in this together
It was only a few days ago when Tom Hanks made the shocking revelation that he and wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to his Instagram page, the 63-year-old actor had written, "We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness." After a few days of isolation, Tom and Rita were discharged from the hospital and are currently in a rented home in Australia.
Now, giving us a more positive update to make his fans incredibly happy, Tom took to IG again to post the good news. "Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," Hanks began as he went on to list the things he and Rita are doing while self-isolating. "Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick," the Greyhound star added.
Check out Tom Hank's positive IG post about his coronavirus diagnosis below:
Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx
What's ironic is the photo used by Tom, which is of his beloved typewriter from LC Smith & Corona Typewriters Inc. "I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx," Tom concluded his post.
Here's hoping for a speedy recovery to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson!
