Tom Hanks gives a positive update on Coronavirus diagnosis: We are all in this together

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are currently in a rented home in Australia after they were discharged from the hospital due to being tested positive for coronavirus. The Greyhound star took to Instagram to update fans on his and Rita's condition.

It was only a few days ago when Tom Hanks made the shocking revelation that he and wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to his Instagram page, the 63-year-old actor had written, "We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness." After a few days of isolation, Tom and Rita were discharged from the hospital and are currently in a rented home in Australia.

Now, giving us a more positive update to make his fans incredibly happy, Tom took to IG again to post the good news. "Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," Hanks began as he went on to list the things he and Rita are doing while self-isolating. "Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick," the Greyhound star added.

Check out Tom Hank's positive IG post about his coronavirus diagnosis below:

What's ironic is the photo used by Tom, which is of his beloved typewriter from LC Smith & Corona Typewriters Inc. "I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx," Tom concluded his post.

Here's hoping for a speedy recovery to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson!

