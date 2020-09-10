Tom Hanks lands in Australia to resume shooting for his Elvis Presley biopic post recovering from COVID 19

Tom Hanks has returned to Australia to get back to shooting his new film--Elvis Presley biopic, the film’s shooting was halted in March when the 64-year-old actor tested positive for coronavirus.

Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming biopic about Elvis Presley is kicking up production once again, as Tom Hanks returns to Australia. Production on the film was cut short earlier this year when the 64-year-old actor was one of the first notable people to test positive for COVID-19 coronavirus along with his wife, Rita Wilson while waiting to start filming in the country.

Variety reports that production will start back up on September 23 in Queensland. “We’re back to, as Elvis liked to say, ‘taking care of business!’ It is a real privilege in this unprecedented global moment that Tom Hanks has been able to return to Australia to join Austin Butler and all of our extraordinary cast and crew to commence production on Elvis,” Baz shared in a statement about the movie’s status.

“I cannot emphasize enough how lucky we feel in the current climate that the state of Queensland, and Queenslanders in general, have been so supportive of this film. We thank our partners in the Queensland Government and Queensland Health for their extremely diligent process so that we can be an example how creativity and productivity can proceed safely and responsibly in a way that protects our team and the community at large. We are all excited to start working with Tom Hanks when he is out of quarantine in two weeks.”

Tom was the only known person from the production to get the virus and filming was halted as the infectious agent spread into a pandemic.

