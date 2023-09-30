‘Tom Hanks of India’: When Robert Downey Jr. opened up about his experience of watching Lagaan referring to Aamir Khan as 'extraordinary’

In an interview with Bombay Times, our beloved Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr., widely recognized as Iron Man, once shared his profound admiration for the legendary Indian actor Aamir Khan. Reportedly, It was a moment that resonated deeply with fans on both sides of the globe, highlighting the magnetic allure of Indian cinema even for Hollywood A-listers.

When Robert Downey Jr. praised Aamir Khan

During an interview with Bombay Times many years ago, Robert Downey Jr. left no room for doubt about his admiration for Aamir Khan. He couldn't contain his enthusiasm when he stated, "I happened to see Lagaan and believe Aamir Khan was extraordinary." These words, spoken by one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, were a clear acknowledgement of Aamir Khan's exceptional talent. Reportedly, the comparison he drew was equally remarkable, likening Aamir Khan to the "Tom Hanks of India."

As per the report, Downey Jr.'s admiration for Aamir Khan extended beyond just his acting prowess. He expressed a genuine interest in Indian culture, highlighting the country's diversity, vibrancy, and the magic of Bollywood saying, "India is a land waiting to happen for me and I would love to visit it as soon as I get a chance. All that comes to mind when I hear of this country is diversity, vibrancy and Bollywood boogie."

Did Robert Downey Jr. ever visit India?

As of now, our beloved RDJ has not physically visited India, but he made sure to express his heartfelt gratitude to his Indian fans who had showered him with immense love and admiration. He did so during a video conference with Indian fans as part of the promotional activities for Avengers: Endgame. In a heartfelt message, he stated, "Wow... I can’t believe it... This is incredible. I am humbled. I am going to bow in front of you... This is deeply appreciative.”

