‘Tom Hanks of India’: When Robert Downey Jr. opened up about his experience of watching Lagaan referring to Aamir Khan as 'extraordinary’

Did you hear the wind when our beloved Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr., praised Aamir Khan and referred to him as extraordinary? Scroll through to know what else he said!

Written by Chandni Arora Updated on Sep 30, 2023   |  10:09 PM IST  |  3K
Instagram and IMDb
Robert Downey Jr. and Lagaan poster (Instagram and IMDb)

Key Highlight

  • In an interesting turn of events, Robert Downey Jr. once watched Lagaan
  • Post which he couldn't resist praising Aamir Khan
  • He even described him as extraordinary

In an interview with Bombay Times, our beloved Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr., widely recognized as Iron Man, once shared his profound admiration for the legendary Indian actor Aamir Khan. Reportedly, It was a moment that resonated deeply with fans on both sides of the globe, highlighting the magnetic allure of Indian cinema even for Hollywood A-listers.

When Robert Downey Jr. praised Aamir Khan

During an interview with Bombay Times many years ago, Robert Downey Jr. left no room for doubt about his admiration for Aamir Khan. He couldn't contain his enthusiasm when he stated, "I happened to see Lagaan and believe Aamir Khan was extraordinary." These words, spoken by one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, were a clear acknowledgement of Aamir Khan's exceptional talent. Reportedly, the comparison he drew was equally remarkable, likening Aamir Khan to the "Tom Hanks of India."

Robert Downey Jr.

ALSO READ: 'I've just played a lot of characters like that': When Robert Downey Jr. spoke about the biggest misconception people have about him

As per the report, Downey Jr.'s admiration for Aamir Khan extended beyond just his acting prowess. He expressed a genuine interest in Indian culture, highlighting the country's diversity, vibrancy, and the magic of Bollywood saying, "India is a land waiting to happen for me and I would love to visit it as soon as I get a chance. All that comes to mind when I hear of this country is diversity, vibrancy and Bollywood boogie."

Robert Downey Jr.

ALSO READ: 'I need that in my office in Venice': When Robert Downey Jr. asked for giant A hanging at Stark Tower from Avengers, and Marvel gave it to him

Did Robert Downey Jr. ever visit India?

As of now, our beloved RDJ has not physically visited India, but he made sure to express his heartfelt gratitude to his Indian fans who had showered him with immense love and admiration. He did so during a video conference with Indian fans as part of the promotional activities for Avengers: Endgame. In a heartfelt message, he stated, "Wow... I can’t believe it... This is incredible. I am humbled. I am going to bow in front of you... This is deeply appreciative.”

ALSO READ: 'Ugh, really?': When Robert Downey Jr. called Iron Man a 'second-tier superhero'

Advertisement

FAQs

What characterized Robert Downey Jr.'s career?
His career was characterized by critical success in his youth, followed by a period of substance abuse and legal troubles, and a resurgence in popular and commercial success later on.
What is Robert Downey Jr.'s birthdate?
Robert Downey Jr. was born on April 4, 1965.
Has Robert Downey Jr. received any notable recognitions?
Yes, in 2008, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and from 2013 to 2015, Forbes listed him as Hollywood's highest-paid actor.
About The Author
Chandni Arora
Chandni Arora

Ch

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!