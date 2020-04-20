Tom Hanks opens up about his battle with Coronavirus; Says ‘I had chills like I've never had before’

Tom Hanks, who recently recovered from Coronavirus, opened up about his battle with the deadly disease. Here’s what he had to say.

After winning their battle against Coronavirus, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson returned to their home in Los Angeles. They were in Australia when they tested positive and following the diagnosis, they were treated for the disease in the country. They were spotted in an SUV in LA on March 27 and were photographed smiling brightly. Just like people across the world, the couple is now practicing social distancing, and the Oscar winner is ready to discuss his experience with the deadly virus.

The Hollywood star recently featured on the National Defense Radio Show and opened up about his and his wife’s COVID-19 symptoms. “Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell,” he said while detailing his wife’s symptoms. Earlier this month, Rita revealed that the Coronavirus treatment has left her with extreme side effects. The 63-year-old actress revealed that she was treated with chloroquine, which is a drug to cure malaria. “I was completely nauseous and I had vertigo. I could not walk and my muscles felt very weak. I think people have to be very considerate about that drug. We don't know if it's helpful in this case,” she asserted.

Speaking about his symptoms, Tom said, “I was very tired. I felt extremely achy. Uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched and then the fever started. Chills like I've never had before. Looking back, I realise I was also losing my sense of taste and smell which I didn't realize at the time." He also revealed that while he was in his recovery, he tried his best to stay in shape and added a 30-minute stretch session to his daily schedule, Fox News reported. He did admit that since his body was fitting the virus, the exercise was no cakewalk. “I was wiped after 12 minutes,” he said.

