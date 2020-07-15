Tom Hanks OPENS UP about surviving COVID 19; Says he experienced a lot of fatigue

Tom Hanks made an appearance virtually for an interview, wherein he revealed how the journey of surviving the Coronavirus was a difficult one. Tom Hanks goes on to add that he is still unclear how and when he and his wife Rita Wilson got infected.

The Hollywood actor Tom Hanks spoke about his battle with the dangerous the COVID 19 and how he and his wife Rita Wilson survived it. The Angels and Demons actor Tom Hanks made an appearance virtually wherein he revealed how the journey of surviving the Coronavirus was a difficult one. Tom Hanks goes on to add that he still is unclear how and when he and his wife Rita Wilson got infected. The Academy Award winning actor goes on to add that he experienced a lot of fatigue and felt exhausted all through the time when he was taking treatment.

The actor along with his wife Forrest Gump actor was in Australia when he got infected by the COVID 19 and he also took to his social media to announce that he and his wife have tested positive for the Coronavirus. The actor who featured in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, reportedly stated that he felt like his bones were feeling just like soda crackers, and it took 8 to 9 days to get over the COVID 19 battle.

The Green Mile actor Tom Hanks also revealed how he and his wife were hospitalized in Australia and then were under home quarantine. The actor along with his wife were in Australia for the shoot of Baz Luhrmann's biopic on Elvis Presley. The actor reportedly plays the character of Elvis Presley's manager. Later, the actor and his wife flew back to their home from Australia.

