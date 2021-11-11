Tom Hanks picks out FAVOURITE movies from his career & the special reasons why they’re memorable to him

Tom Hanks recently made an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast and opened up about his long-spanning career and even picked out his favourite films! The Oscar-winner who has starred in gems like You’re Got Mail, Forrest Gump, The Terminal and many more, had his fair share of amazing movies to pick out from. But the actor revealed that his criteria of what makes a good film are probably different than that of a moviegoer. He said: “I would not do it according to the way the movies came out. I’d do it the way of the personal experience I had while doing them.”

Revealing his favourite movie by that logic, Hanks quickly picked out his 2012 film Cloud Atlas as one of his favourites, noting it was a film that was “shot on a hope and a dream and nothing but a circle of love.” Hanks explained further, “That was the first time I’d ever shot extensively in Germany and I was surrounded by history. But the work itself, we were part of this big, massive ensemble of fantastic people who were just trying to do the hardest, best work on a deep throw… that whole movie was such a deep throw that making it was magical.”

Talking more about his favourite films, Hanks also mentioned his 1992 film A League of Their Own as another favourite, primarily because he got to play baseball for an entire summer as he essayed the role of a former professional basketball star in the sports/comedy-drama.

For this third favourite, he selected the 2000 film Cast Away. We just had bold adventures when making that movie. We were out in the middle of the ocean trying to grab shots. We were out in Fiji and my whole family was with me, nothing but adventures every single day,” Hanks explained.

