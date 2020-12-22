Tom Hanks REVEALS if he’ll take the COVID 19 vaccine; Requests fans to wear masks even after being vaccinated

Tom Hanks recently revealed if he’ll be taking the coronavirus vaccination or not, and if yes, when. Scroll down to see what he said.

Tom Hanks is opening up about if he plans to take the COVID-19 vaccine in a new interview. The 64-year-old actor was one of the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus back in March, along with his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson. During his interview with Today to promote his new film, News of the World, Tom shared that he and Rita would be getting the vaccine, but they are not priority right now. “We’ll be getting it long after everybody who truly needs to get it gets it,” he shared, but added that when given the chance, he’d do it publicly to show it was safe to get and encourage others to do the same.

Tom also shared that even though there is a vaccine now, masks are still an important part of the equation to prevent getting coronavirus. “I think that was much more important, as the second half of the COVID-19 formula, was that we didn’t give it to anybody,” he said. “Locking down, we’d wear masks and we still do, not just so that we don’t catch it but that you don’t give it to somebody.” After revealing their positive test results, months later, Tom and Rita both shared that they had antibodies.

If you missed it, Tom and Rita also donated their blood to aid in the vaccine. In April, the two-time Oscar-winning actor said that he and Rita are going to donate their blood and plasma. “A lot of the questions [are] what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies,” Tom said on an NPR podcast. “We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’” Tom already has a cute name in mind for the vaccine. “In fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the ‘Hank-ccine,” he said.

