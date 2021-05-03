Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary; Latter calls Hanks ‘my BFF, my lover, my man’

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson recently celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary and marked the day with a sweet post on Instagram. Scroll down to see what Wilson said.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are one of the most adored couples in Hollywood, and just last week the duo celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary! Wilson celebrated the day by writing a sweet tribute to the Sleepless in Seatle actor. She wrote: "33 years of marriage to my BFF, my lover, my man," the actress and singer captioned the picture, which showed the pair smiling while posing together outdoors. "Love wins.”

The couple’s famous friends quickly congratulated the couple on the milestone, "Lovebirds! Congrats!" Cindy Crawford wrote in the comments section, while Camila McConaughey added, "Congratulations!!! Inspiring in every aspect of the way!" For the unversed, Hanks and Wilson, both 64, tied the knot on April 30, 1988, and went on to have sons Chet, 30, and Truman, 25, together (Hanks is also dad to son Colin, 43, and daughter Elizabeth Ann, 38, from a previous relationship).

If you missed it, last year, Wilson got candid about what initially attracted her to Hanks. In a chat with Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show, the actress revealed that the Oscar winner's loquacious characteristic was "one of the things, when we met, that we just got along instantly." "First of all, I love a good storyteller," the singer said. "So anybody who could tell a good story, I'm down with that. ... I love that. He makes me laugh all the time. He's a great storyteller." The pair famously weathered COVID-19 together at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

