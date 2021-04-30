Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson's Wedding Anniversary: Actors' sweetest quotes about making marriage work

On the occasion of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s 33rd wedding anniversary, we’re looking back at the sweetest things they’ve said about being married to one another.

Hollywood’s favourite couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary! The duo met on the set of the sitcom "Bosom Buddies" in 1981 and got married a few years later in 1988 and had two children together, Chet and Truman. Needless to say, the couple has been through a lot together, Hanks supported Wilson during her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, and the duo even survived testing Covid positive together. Married for over three decades, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are one of the rare couples with a happy marriage in Hollywood. Today, on their anniversary, we’re looking back at some of the sweetest quotes they’ve said about their relationship.

For Hanks, staying together for over 30 years starts with the basic principle of liking your partner. In a 2015 interview, Tom told People magazine, "I wish there was a secret, you know. We just like each other. You start there."

Tom also told the tabloid how marriage makes life easier instead of challenging. "They say it must be hard work. No it's not. Every now and again you know, you gotta get over some stuff but life is one damn thing after another and it’s actually more pleasant to be able to go home with someone you like to spend time with in order to get with it."

Rita also spoke about marriage in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. When asked if marriage was hard, Rita said, "Commitment isn't hard. I never doubt the commitment. But things come up in life. Everyone has hardship and loss. But commitment is the foundation. There is such value in the depth of your relationships, your friendships, your marriage, your children, all of that. To me, that's what makes you feel safe to go out and pursue the things that are riskier."

In a different interview with People magazine, Tom shared some marriage advice: "No one should get married before they're 30.” This bit of advice likely comes from personal experience. Tom married his college sweetheart, Samantha Lewes, when he was 21. Hanks and Lewes divorced nine years and two kids later. Tom married Rita in 1988 and has two children with her.

