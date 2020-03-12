Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson's son Chet on parents being tested positive for coronavirus: They're not even that sick

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tom Hanks took to social media to reveal the heartbreaking news that he and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with coronavirus. Their son Chet Hanks took to his Instagram page to give a positive update on his parents.

In some heartbreaking, shocking news, Tom Hanks revealed to the world, via social media that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been tested positive for coronavirus. "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Tom had shared.

Giving an update on his parents and taking the positive route is their 25-year-old son Chet Hanks. Taking to Instagram, Chet posted a video talking about his parents being diagnosed. "Wassup everyone. Yea, its true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They're both down in Australia right now 'cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine," a shirtless Chet began and added, "They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not tripping but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously."

"I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone's concern and well wishes. I think it's all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love," Chet concluded.

Check out Chet Hanks' updating fans on Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's health condition below:



Here's hoping a speedy recovery for the Hanks!

Meanwhile, Tom was in Australia shooting for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, which stars Austin Butler and sees Tom as The King of Rock 'N' Roll's manager Colonel Tom Parker. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the preproduction of the movie has been halted because a "company member" tested positive for coronavirus and is currently receiving treatment.

On the other hand, Rita performed her songs from her latest album, Halfway to Home at Brisbane's Emporium Hotel and even made her debut at Sydney Opera House.

