Tom Hanks says he & Rita Wilson will donate blood for Covid 19 vaccine; Jokes it should be called 'Hank-ccine'

Tom Hanks reveals he and his wife Rita Wilson will be donating blood to help in developing a vaccine against Coronavirus.

Tom Hanks recently featured on NPR’s podcast and revealed that he and his wife, Rita Wilson will be donating their blood to help develop a vaccine for Coronavirus prevention. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were diagnosed with COVID-19 last month in Australia. The couple returned to L.A. after recovering from the virus but it turns out that they still carry the antibodies and can offer to help in developing the Coronavirus vaccine. Tom Hank also revealed that he has not been approached for the same but he wishes to help mankind.

"A lot of the question is what now, you know? What do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies," he said. "We have not only been approached, but we have also said, 'Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?' And in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on, what I would like to call, the Hank-ccine," Tom Hanks added and joked about the name of the vaccine. "I'm not trying to hog it with a copyright. I'm not going to the patent office," he added.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrity couple to have announced their Coronavirus diagnosis. They believe that they contracted the virus during their work trip to Australia and returned home after quarantining in a hospital in Australia. Tom Hanks revealed," we had all of the flu-like symptoms" however, his wife Rita felt worse than him. "She had a very high temperature. And we were isolated so that we would not give it to anyone else," he said but revealed that they feel better post their recovery.

