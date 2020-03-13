Tom Hanks shares heath update from isolation after coronavirus revelation: Taking it one day at a time

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After testing positive for coronavirus, Tom Hanks shared heath update from isolation and reassured his fans that is he and his wife are doing well.

Tom Hanks is reassuring his worried fans that he and his wife Rita Wilson are doing well. The actor, who announced that he was tested positive for Coronavirus on March 12, posted a health update on social media and mentioned that he and his wife are in isolation and are taking care of each other. “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us,” he wrote alongside a picture of him and his wife.

“We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else, There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time,” he added. He also urged his people to follow the advice given to them by healthcare experts. “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx,” the caption read. Hanks and Rita became the first celebrities to go public with their coronavirus diagnosis.

The 63-year-old Oscar winner revealed that they took the test after experiencing symptoms of virus. The couple was reportedly in Australia for the production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic when they tested positive. Following his announcement, the actor’s son Colin Hanks posted a statement on social media and asserted that his parents are doing well and are expected to make full recovery. The virus has been spreading rapidly across the world. According to WHO, more than 4,600 people have died and over 126,000 have been infected globally, Aljazeera reported.

