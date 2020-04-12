Tom Hanks shines in his first gig after contracting Coronavirus with a strange remote edition of SNL

Tom Hanks made his first on-camera appearance since he contracted Coronavirus in March. The actor hosted Saturday Night Live aka SNL's first Home Edition episode.

It is always nice to see Tom Hanks on screen. This weekend, it was extra special. The Forrest Gump actor made his first show appearance since he contracted COVID-19. The news of him testing positive for Coronavirus shattered the world. However, the actor has not only recovered but hosted the Saturday Night Live gig on Saturday with no audience. The live show was hosted from a remote location owing to the pandemic. While it was a strange SNL episode, Hanks eased us into it.

“Welcome back to SNL in Review, or should I say SNL at Home edition,” Hanks began. “Tonight’s episode will be an interesting cultural footnote — both in the history of the show, as well as for the historians taking stock of how the U.S. coped during the 2020 global pandemic," he added.

"How funny could it possibly be in the wake of what’s happening? I’m not trying to be hyperbolic, given the severity of everything going on, but this surprising return to air could be the most monumental Saturday Night Live since the 9/11 show with Reese Witherspoon,” Hanks said.

Hanks shared an update on his health condition, offered a few words of support for health professionals and explained how the show would look very different. "It's good to be here although it's also very weird to be here hosting 'Saturday Night Live At Home.' It's is a strange time to try to be funny, but trying to be funny is 'SNL's whole thing, so we thought, what the heck! Let's give it a shot," he said.

"This has been filmed entirely by the 'SNL' cast who are currently quarantined in their homes. There’s no such thing as Saturday anymore. Every day is today. And we’re not really live, but we are doing everything to make this feel like the 'SNL' you know and love," Hanks explained.

Watch the entire monologue here:

The episode watched the SNL regulars put up a show from their respective houses. Saturday Night Live also paid a tribute to its longtime sketch-music composer Hal Willner. Willner died on April 7 with Coronavirus symptoms.

