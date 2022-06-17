Tom Hanks shouts at fans to 'back off' as they nearly knock over his wife Rita Wilson

On Wednesday, Tom Hanks turned his anger on when crazed fans nearly knocked over his wife Rita Wilson. The Oscar-winning actor got extremely appalled and expressed his anger as a group of ecstatic fans turned into a mob-like circle and pushed his wife in a tussle of over-excited gestures and made her lose her footing, wobbling away.

While on an outing in New York City, Wilson shouted, "Stop it!" On hearing her voice, Hanks took the situation in his hands and screamed, "My wife? Back the f–k off! Knocking over my wife?!" After which the couple hustled away in their car. As per reports, via Page Six, there were some fans who could be heard apologizing to the actor. The legendary actor has been on a press tour for the past few weeks for his upcoming Baz Luhrmann release, Elvis. The film has already received great reviews and is being looked out as a major hit for this year.

Those unfamiliar with Hanks and his wife's relationship, the couple has been married for 34 years. The two crossed paths on the set of Bosom Buddies in 2981, tough at the time Hanks was still married to his college sweetheart Samantha Lewes and had two children. Wilson and Hanks also went on to have two kids, Chet Hanks, 31, and Truman Hanks, 26.

Chet Hanks, an actor and rapper, has had to tackle his own demons. Though his father Tom has not only had an illustrious career but also done the marathon with utmost grace, owing to his flawless reputation, Chet previously opened up about his struggle with sobriety.

