Tom Hanks’ sister reveals the Coronavirus infected star is 'NOT doing great'

Tom Hanks’ sister said the Hollywood actor, who was tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this month, is not doing great. Read on to know more.

Tom Hanks eldest sister Sandra Hanks Benoiton gave an update on Hanks health post Coronavirus diagnosis and revealed that the actor is not doing great. Just earlier this month, Tom and his wife Rita Wilson became the first celebrities to go public with their coronavirus diagnosis. Reportedly, after a few days of isolation, Tom and Rita were discharged from the hospital and are currently in a rented home in Australia. During a recent interaction with Daily Mail, Sandra revealed that he contacted her brother.

She said Tom is “not great, but still OK.” She went on to praise the medical team that took care of Tom in Australia. Benoiton is on lockdown in Italy. While the virus originated in China, Italy has taken a serious hit with 2,978 dead, CNBC reported. According to a report by Johns Hopkins University in the US, about 220,000 people have been confirmed with the coronavirus globally. While 84,000 people have recovered, the deadly virus has claimed the lives of 8,800, Al Jazeera reported.

Just earlier this week, the actor gave a positive update about his health on social media. “Hey folks. Good news: One week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: my wife has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and now leads by 201 points,” he wrote. The couple was in Australia for production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, when they tested positive. The 63-year-old Oscar winner had stated that they took the test after experiencing symptoms of the virus.

