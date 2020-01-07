Tom Hanks' son Chet REACTS to a news piece about his Caribbean accent at the Golden Globes

Chet Hanks Carribean accent at the Golden Globes 2020 has baffled many and now he has reacted to a news piece about the same.

The 77th Golden Globes was held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California and who's who of the Hollywood was spotted at the do. Speaking of the winners, Tom Hanks was bestowed with Cecil B. Demille Award at the Golden Globe Awards. Chet attended the night to show support to his father Tom. And now, he is in the news for a bizarre reason. A video of Chet, speaking in a Caribbean accent from the red carpet, has left many confused. Many went on claimed the same was the most bizarre moment of the awards. Rita Wilson, his mother, also said it was the best laugh of the night.

And now, Chet Hanks took to social media and has addressed the hot topic of his accent. He shared a screenshot of an article whose headline read: “Tom Hanks’ son Chet is filmed speaking patois at the Golden Globes – and the internet is baffled.” To showcase his amusement at the fact that his accent is hitting headlines, he used several laughing emojis and acronym, “smh,” standing for “shaking my head.”

He wrote, "Average citizens: damn this is scary I can’t believe we’re on the verge of WW3 let me check the news smh." He then posted a video of him walking out of a store talking in the same accent and he shared how he woke up to see that the internet has gone berserk.

