Tom Hanks speaks about Chris Evans being cast in Lightyear instead of Tim Allen

Chris Evans recently lent his voice for Pixar's new film Lightyear, which revolved around the character of Buzz Lightyear, the movie character which inspired the Toy Story version of Buzz. In the Toy Story franchise, Buzz has been voiced by Tim Allen and ever since the release of Lightyear, there has been discussion on why Evans replaced Allen in the film.

Recently, Tom Hanks voices the lead character of Woody in the Toy Story franchise opened up about Lightyear replacing Tim Allen. Speaking about how his new movie Elvis was going head to head against Lightyear, he said," How about that? I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen and then they didn't let Tim Allen do it. I don't understand that."

Further speaking about Chris Evans voicing Buzz in the film, Hanks told Independent, "Yeah, yeah, I know. Here's the thing: I want to go back in the theatre with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common. That's what I want to do and, going to see a movie with [Allen] – I'm looking forward to that."

Tim Allen himself also recently weighed in on Lightyear and spoke about how it was a completely different story unrelated to the toy that he plays in the franchise. The actor while speaking to extra maintained that while it's a "wonderful story", it has no connection to the toy. The actor also revealed that he "stayed out" of the topic of Lightyear since it does not revolve around his version of Buzz.

