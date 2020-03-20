Tom Hanks starrer Elvis Presley biopic’s filming suspended after actor’s Coronavirus diagnosis

The production of Tom Hanks starrer Elvis Presley biopic has been suspended after the actor’s Coronavirus diagnosis earlier this month. Read on to know more.

Director Baz Luhrmann has confirmed that they have suspended the production of Tom Hanks starrer Elvis Presley biopic after the Oscar winner tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this month. Tom and his wife Rita Wilson became the first celebrities to go public with their coronavirus diagnosis. The couple was in Australia for production of the biopic, which features Hanks as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, when they tested positive. Baz took to social media and announced the suspension of the film.

“I’m sure it will come as no surprise that this is not the moment to be resuming production on the film. Please know this is in no way a reflection of our commitment to make this movie here in Queensland. In fact, we are not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days,” Baz tweeted. Reportedly, after a few days of isolation, Tom and Rita were discharged from the hospital and are currently in a rented home in Australia. During a recent interaction with Daily Mail, Sandra revealed that he contacted her brother.

Earlier this week, Tom's eldest sister Sandra Hanks Benoiton gave an update on Hanks' health post Coronavirus diagnosis and revealed that the actor is not doing great. During a recent interaction with Daily Mail, Sandra revealed that he contacted her brother. She said Tom is “not great, but still OK.” She went on to praise the medical team that took care of Tom in Australia. Benoiton is on lockdown in Italy. According to a report by Johns Hopkins University in the US, about 240,000 people have been confirmed with the coronavirus globally. While 85,000 people have recovered, the deadly virus has claimed the lives of 9,800.

