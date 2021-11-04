Tom Hanks TEARS UP as he pays emotional tribute to late Peter Scolari: We were molecularly connected

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021 12:14 AM IST  |  4.4K
   
Tom Hanks got choked up
Tom teared up as he paid tribute to his late “Bosom Buddies”
Advertisement

 

Tom Hanks recalls his friendship with Peter Scolari. Tom teared up as he paid tribute to his late “Bosom Buddies” on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” "Bosom Buddies," which aired from 1980 to 1982, starred Hanks' Kip Wilson and Scolari's Henry Desmond as two young unmarried men who disguise themselves as ladies in order to dwell in the one apartment.

However, Scolari appeared in Hanks' 1996 directorial debut That Thing You Do!, as well as his 1998 HBO limited series From the Earth to the Moon and 2004's The Polar Express, and the real-life buddies stayed close throughout the years. Last month, Scolari died of cancer following a two-year illness. He was 66. "Peter — God bless him, I'll miss him every day — he had the body of a gymnast, I mean like a professional Cirque du Soleil gymnast. He could do, like, the iron triangle and stuff like that; he was a juggler," Hanks recalled to Kimmel. 

He further said as per PEOPLE, "I don't know how many people truly do change your lives when you cross paths with them, but he and I met, we picked up the scripts, we started screwing around, and I actually thought, 'Oh, this is it. This is how this works. This is like a hand inside a glove. For two years at Paramount Studios, on unlucky stage 25, we cut it up," he added. "... We were molecularly connected in a way that we started speaking the same language."

Meanwhile, Hanks became tearful after re-watching a scene from Bosom Buddies. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy [Shayne], he's got absolutely great kids. We lost him to the emperor of all maladies, so thanks for letting us show that."

ALSO READ:Emmy winning actor Peter Scolari passes away at 66 after long battle with cancer

Advertisement

Credits: Getty Images,Jimmy Kimmel Live!,People


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens & Deluxe Accessory Bundle - Includes: Sandisk Ultra 128gb Memory Card, 2x Seller Replacement Lpe10 Batteries, & Much More

Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens &...

$469.95
(%)
 Buy Now
Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Microfiber Lining Cushion Texture Cover Shockproof Protective Anti-scratch Case For Iphone 11 6.1 Inch 2019 Coral Red

Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Micro...

$9.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All