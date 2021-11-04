Tom Hanks TEARS UP as he pays emotional tribute to late Peter Scolari: We were molecularly connected

Tom Hanks recalls his friendship with Peter Scolari. Tom teared up as he paid tribute to his late “Bosom Buddies” on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” "Bosom Buddies," which aired from 1980 to 1982, starred Hanks' Kip Wilson and Scolari's Henry Desmond as two young unmarried men who disguise themselves as ladies in order to dwell in the one apartment.

However, Scolari appeared in Hanks' 1996 directorial debut That Thing You Do!, as well as his 1998 HBO limited series From the Earth to the Moon and 2004's The Polar Express, and the real-life buddies stayed close throughout the years. Last month, Scolari died of cancer following a two-year illness. He was 66. "Peter — God bless him, I'll miss him every day — he had the body of a gymnast, I mean like a professional Cirque du Soleil gymnast. He could do, like, the iron triangle and stuff like that; he was a juggler," Hanks recalled to Kimmel.

He further said as per PEOPLE, "I don't know how many people truly do change your lives when you cross paths with them, but he and I met, we picked up the scripts, we started screwing around, and I actually thought, 'Oh, this is it. This is how this works. This is like a hand inside a glove. For two years at Paramount Studios, on unlucky stage 25, we cut it up," he added. "... We were molecularly connected in a way that we started speaking the same language."

Meanwhile, Hanks became tearful after re-watching a scene from Bosom Buddies. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy [Shayne], he's got absolutely great kids. We lost him to the emperor of all maladies, so thanks for letting us show that."

ALSO READ:Emmy winning actor Peter Scolari passes away at 66 after long battle with cancer