Tom Hanks tests positive for Coronavirus concerned fans flood twitter with emotional messages

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tom Hanks announced that he has tested positive for Coronavirus and his emotional fans are flooding twitter with heartfelt messages for the actor.

Tom Hanks just announced that he has tested positive for Coronavirus and the revelation has left his fans concerned and scared for his health. On March 12, Hanks announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus. They became the first celebrities to go public with a diagnosis. The couple was reportedly in Australia for production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, which features Hanks as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker. Hanks shared the news with his fans on Twitter.

The 63-year-old Oscar winner revealed that they took the test after experiencing symptoms of virus. “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he wrote in the post. He also asserted that they will now be isolated and observed.

Reacting to the news, fans flooded twitter and expressed a wide range of emotions from heartbreak to anger. “Tom Hanks has the coronavirus this is the worst day ever forget the NBA season WOODY HAS THE VIRUS,” a fan tweeted. “Tom Hanks has tested positive for the corona virus and the NBA has suspended their season indefinitely due to the virus. What the h*** is going on?!” another tweet read. “Coronavirus, if you take my Tom Hanks away, I will personally come after you and your entire family,” another fan tweeted.

Check out the reaction here:

Tom Hanks has the coronavirus this is the worst day ever forget the NBA season WOODY HAS THE VIRUS — Cub Wood (@C_Marchio2) March 12, 2020

Tom Hanks has tested positive for the corona virus and the NBA has suspended their season indefinitely due to the virus. What the hell is going on?! — Chris Soriano (@chrissoriano13) March 12, 2020

I don’t really see much point in the world continuing if Tom Hanks dies. #TomHanks #CoronaVirusUpdate #Pandumbic — Kelly Michael Morris (@KellyMichaelMez) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus, if you take my Tom Hanks away, I will personally come after you and your entire family. — Julie Wernau (@littlewern) March 12, 2020

THE CORONAVIRUS NEEDS TO MOVE ITS BUSINESS AWAY FROM TOM HANKS NOOOWWWW pic.twitter.com/Yv1ACIsn6G — ms thang (@l_nddaa) March 12, 2020

Today as been overwhelming and exhausting and to end it I find out that Tom Hanks has coronavirus. Time for bed — Harry (@har_watts) March 12, 2020

Tom Hanks is gonna be alright. Right?!? Can I get a hug from someone or something?? pic.twitter.com/c2SDzsu7K4 — Tramp (@TheGreatCalvero) March 12, 2020

ALSO READ: Daniel Radcliffe tested positive for Coronavirus? Harry Potter star SHUTS down claims of contracting Covid 19

Read More