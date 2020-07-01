Tom Hanks urges people to follow social distancing norms in order to fight the Coronavirus pandemic

The Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Hanks also states that in order to be able to see tomorrow one has to follow all the safety precautions issued by the medical authorities.

The Forrest Gump actor Tom Hanks has urged everyone to follow social distancing norms in order to battle the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. The Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Hanks also states that in order to be able to see tomorrow one has to follow all the safety precautions issued by the medical authorities. The actor urged people to follow three simple steps. of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and frequenting washing hands. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor also reportedly stated that he is terribly upset by people who are flouting norms and not wearing masks which is very crucial.

The actor Tom Hanks who is also an Academy Award winner, is a Coronavirus survivor. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had been infected by the Coronavirus, when they were in Australia. The couple flew to Australia to shoot for the Elvis Presley biopic. Tom Hanks reportedly plays the superstar's manager. The biopic is helmed by ace director Baz Luhrmann. Tom Hanks had taken to his Twitter account to reveal that he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The fans and followers flooded the social media with messages for his speedy recovery. Now, the actor has again taken the initiative of urging people to follow three simple steps for their own safety. The fans of the Oscar winning actor are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen.

