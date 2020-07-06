Tom Hanks wanted his war drama Greyhound to release in theatres instead of a digital streaming platform?

The actor reportedly said that he wished the film had released in the cinemas. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the theatres were closed down, forcing directors and producers to release their films on an OTT platform.

The Hollywood star Tom Hanks who has won an Academy Award for Forrest Gump, reportedly said that he was sadly heartbroken, that his upcoming film Greyhound is releasing on a digital streaming platform. The actor reportedly said that he wished the film had released in the cinemas. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many Hollywood films got postponed and some got released on digital streaming platforms. Not just Hollywood films, even films from the Bollywood industry took to the digital streaming platform for their releases.

The Hollywood actor who featured in films like Angels and Demons, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Saving Private Ryan, Sleepless in Seattle will be essaying the role of Commander Ernest Krause. The news reports suggest that Oscar winning actor will be fighting a dangerous war in the Atlantic Ocean. As per a report in Indian Express, Tom Hanks said that the film was primarily shot in just three locations. The film Greyhound was shot in USS Kidd, a lobby of a hotel, and in Louisiana's sound stage.

Tom Hanks has also written the film Greyhound's screenplay, and is also producing the film. The Hollywood drama is reportedly adapted from a book called The Good Shepherd by author C S Forester. The film will release on Apple TV+ on July 10.

