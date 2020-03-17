Tom Hanks & wife Rita Wilson out of hospital post their diagnosis of Coronavirus in Australia; Read details

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

News reports suggest that after spending time in isolation, the husband and wife have been released from the hospital.

The news update also mentions that the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor and his wife will be staying in a rented home in Australia. The Sully: Miracle on the Hudson star Tom Hanks had previously announced on his Twitter handle that he and his wife Rita Wilson had been tested positive for COVID-19.

This news left many fans and followers of the Saving Private Ryan and Forrest Gump actor in shock. Many fans also took to their social media to express their concern for the Catch Me If You Can actor and his wife's health. As per reports, a representative of The Da Vinci Code actor Tom Hanks has confirmed to Vanity Fair that both the actor and his wife are out of the hospital and will be staying in Australia.

Check out the post by Tom Hanks:

The couple was in Australia as the actor had to shoot for the upcoming film which is expected to be a biopic on Elvis Presley. The film is by Baz Luhrmann and will reportedly feature Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley's manager, named Col. Tom Parker. The fans and followers of the Bridge of Spies actor are happy to get an update about the actor and his wife's health. The Luther star Idris Elba announced on his Twitter handle that he has been tested positive for the Coronavirus.

