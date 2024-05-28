Tom Hardy And Lindsay Lohan In Talks To Join Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery? Rumors Explored

Director Rian Johnson recently confirmed Daniel Craig's return as Benoit Blanc in the third Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Since his big announcement, fans have been speculating about its cast as they are eager to know who else will join the project, as the director has only confirmed Craig's appearance in the sequel.

After Johnson teased the title and released details of his upcoming film, the celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi reports left netizens in a frenzy as some eagle-eyed fans noted that the account previously reported that The Dark Knight Rises movie star Tom Hardy and Mean Girls movie star Lindsay Lohan were allegedly in talks to join the film.

Are Tom Hardy and Lindsay Lohan in talks to join the cast of Wake Up Dead Man?

Daniel Craig is all set to reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in the upcoming third Knives Out sequel, Wake Up Dead Man. Director Rian Johnson recently shared a 45-second clip via his X account, unveiling the title and confirming Craig's appearance in the film. He also shared that they will soon go into production, noting, "We're about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I'm very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it's going.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

However, as details about its plot and cast are still under wraps, fans have been speculating about who else could join the Casino Royale star in this mystery thriller project. There are rumors that Marvel star Tom Hardy and actress Lindsay Lohan are reportedly in talks to join the cast.

As celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi previously reported, per FandomWire, both were allegedly being eyed for roles in the new project. Despite all these reports, their casting news remains just rumors as there is no official confirmation on whether they may go on board for the movie.

ALSO READ: Daniel Craig To Return As Benoit Blanc In Wake Up Dead Man: Rian Johnson Reveals Knives Out 3 Title

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

Both the actors have done incredible work in their respective careers. Hardy has worked in many fascinating films like Venom (2018) and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), whereas Lohan has starred in Irish Wish (2024), Just My Luck (2006), and more. If they join the movie, it will be interesting to see which characters they might play next to Daniel Craig.

In addition to Tom Hardy and Lindsay Lohan casting rumors, What's on Netflix recently reported that Cailee Spaeny and Josh O'Connor are also allegedly in conversation to join the movie.

We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

New mystery, new cast, same sleuth.



Benoit Blanc returns in Wake Up Dead Man: A @KnivesOut Mystery, coming to Netflix globally in 2025 ⬇ https://t.co/Pl8S728Eyn — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) May 24, 2024

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Benoit Blanc

After playing the character of Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson's mystery thriller Knives Out (2019), Daniel Craig will now reprise his role in the upcoming third sequel of the movie. Following Johnson's announcement of Craig's return to the film, Netflix site Tudum also confirmed his appearance.

Advertisement

The site wrote, "That’s right, Daniel Craig is back as the suave Southern investigator in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, a new installment of the whodunnit franchise written and directed by Rian Johnson. Blanc will be unraveling a brand-new murder mystery in an as-yet-undisclosed setting, surrounded by a new colorful cast of suspects."

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to release on Netflix in 2025.