Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron talk about 'horrible' moment that shook up the sets of Mad Max: Fury Road

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy are finally opening up about what conspired on the sets of George Miller's 2015 superhit Mad Max: Fury Road. Through Kyle Buchanan’s Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road issued by Vanity Fair, via Us Weekly, the cast and crew of the film addressed the turbulent atmosphere of the movie set.

In the excerpt, Charlize Theron who played the role of Imperator Furiosa in the film shared that she was actually scared for her safety amid her feud with co-star Tom Hardy. She said, "It was like two parents in the front of the car. We were either fighting or we were icing each other — I don’t know which one is worse — and they had to deal with it in the back. It was horrible!" Theron owned up to her mistakes and admitted that both parties were out of hand.

The camera operator Mark Goellnicht revealed that the feud turned especially dangerous when one day the Bombshell actress confronted Hardy for coming three hours late to the set. He disclosed, "She was right. Full rant. She screams it out. It’s so loud, it’s so windy — he might’ve heard some of it, but he charged up to her and went, ‘What did you say to me?" Goellnicht continued and remarked that Hardy was "quite aggressive." He shared that Charlize "felt threatened and that was the turning point."

However, the Venom star confessed that he regretted his behaviour and shared that he was "in over my head in many ways." Hardy explained that both the leads were under immense pressure and added, "What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me." The critically acclaimed actor went on to say, "I’d like to think that now that I’m older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion."

ALSO READ Dunkirk to The Dark Knight Rises: Check out 5 action packed movies of Venom 2 actor Tom Hardy