Tom Hardy gets candid about finding peace in the pandemic, managing priorities & dreams of opening a café

Actor Tom Hardy recently spoke to Esquire and in the candid what about how the pandemic changed his views on his priorities in life. The 43-year-old looked back at the start of the pandemic and remembered feeling like he was living in a zombie apocalyptic world and the people struggled to find basic necessities.

“When everybody was starting to store toilet paper and take things off the shelves it was like, hang on, do we need to arm ourselves? Is this the zombie apocalypse? There was a moment at the beginning where it was like, are people going to riot?” he told Esquire.

Talking about how he spent his quarantine, Tom recalled that he did a lot of home workouts, homeschooling and even got into making bread at home. The Venom star even shared that he still has his sourdough starter which he feeds every few days. He then joked: “I was thinking I might open up a sourdough café. Coffee and sourdough and jiu-jitsu and AA meetings. You can bring your dog.”

Tom then detailed how the pandemic forced him to pause and take a look at the way he and those who surrounded him lived their lives. Tom said: “I think there’s less reason to work, ultimately, because the life-drive is to be with the kids and to be fit and healthy and eat well and stuff.” He added, “If you’ve got a roof over your head and a bed underneath you and food in the fridge, how much is enough? Because it’s not a dress rehearsal, life, is it? It’s going out live. This is one-time.”

​​Also Read: Tom Hardy's Venom: Let There Be Carnage gets delayed by a week; Will now release on THIS date