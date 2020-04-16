Tom Hardy as the notorious gangster Al Capone gives a glimpse into an intriguing chapter of his life; WATCH

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy will be seen playing the lead in the upcoming film called Capone. This film is based on the life of the notorious gangster Al Capone.

The Hollywood actor Tom Hardy will be seen in the upcoming film called Capone. The film is based on the life of the notorious gangster Al Capone. The film, Capone is directed and written by Josh Trank who shared the trailer on his Twitter account. The fans and film audiences got very excited as the trailer showcases an untold chapter of the brutal gangster's life. The trailer that sees Tom Hardy in his Al Capone look with a cigar is just giving out the gangster vibes to the viewers. The trailer of the upcoming film surely looks impressive and intriguing to the audience members and fans who have been waiting for an update on the Josh Trank directorial.

Now, the Fantastic Four director has brought a film that is getting the fans very curious. The makers are stating that the film is an unheard story from the extraordinary life of the gangster. The trailer is getting a thunderous response from the fans who also took to their social media platforms to talk about the film. Tom Hardy who has played the famous villain to Spider-Man, called Venom. The supervillain has sent a chill down the spine of the film audiences who have enjoyed watching the Venom films.

Check out Josh Tranks's tweet:

TRAILER. Tom Hardy. Capone. Coming MAY 12. (Different title. My cut.) pic.twitter.com/2PLdrcFxY6 — Josh Trank (joshuatrank) April 15, 2020

The director who also made a film called Chronicle brings an impeccable looking crime saga with Al Capone as the main subject. There isn't anything that looks out of place in the trailer, the film is surely becoming the talk of the town, with Tom Hardy as the lead.

