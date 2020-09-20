Tom Hardy to REPLACE Daniel Craig as MI6 agent James Bond after the latter’s upcoming film No Time to Die?

According to recent reports, Tom Hardy is the top candidate to replace current MI6 agent Daniel Craig in the James Bond movies. Scroll down for details.

Fans have been speculating for years over who will replace Daniel Craig in the beloved role and seems like Tom Hardy is the new favourite. According to The Vulcan Reporter, Tom Hardy is set to replace Daniel Craig in the coveted role as the next James Bond in 007 movies. The report claimed Hardy landed the role back in June, following a successful audition. Current James Bond Daniel Craig is set to give his final appearance as the fictional MI6 agent in the upcoming film No Time to Die.

Producers are said to be holding fire on the official announcement until the release of Craig’s final Bond outing in No Time To Die. The announcement could be further delayed, however, should the coronavirus pandemic force cinemas to temporarily close their doors again.

Hardy is one of several actors to have been linked with replacing Craig as Bond. Some of the other actors who have been thrown into the mix include Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Sam Heughan, Richard Madden, James Norton, and Michael Fassbender, among others. As of now, nothing has been confirmed, but fans are awaiting official word from the producers.

In case you missed it, Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die released its first explosive trailer earlier this month. The film will see Bond return from his retirement and forced to dive into action after he learned new information about his lover Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) and favour from Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright). The majority of the plot is still a mystery. However, we did learn in the previous trailers that Rami Malek's Safin is plotting a dangerous plan that poses a threat to the world.

ALSO READ: No Time To Die: New trailer of James Bond film to drop on THIS date; Daniel Craig stuns in latest poster

Share your comment ×