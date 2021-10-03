Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage ALMOST had a cameo by THIS MCU character; Find out who

***Spoiler Alert***

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis has recently opened up on some of the scenes from the movie and discussed how a certain Marvel Cinematic Universe character was almost being featured in the final scenes of Venom 2. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, via Screenrant, the director revealed that Spider Man's Tom Holland was about to be cast for a cameo but that didn't happen last minute.

With rumours flooding online about a possible Spider-Man and Venom crossover in the movie, fans have been waiting eagerly to know the truth. Tom Holland's recent social media post too had hinted at a possible crossover but seems like that isn't the case at all. Speaking of the post-credit scene, the director admitted to having the idea of bringing in Holland in some capacity, but he finally didn't go through it.

"There were moments where he [Spider-Man] was going to be in the story, potentially, and then he wasn't," Serkis told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that they wanted to "examine the Venom-verse first," via Screenrant. Speaking of the initial discussions on selecting the right posters, and teaser images of the movie, Serkis added that there were "inevitable discussions" about including Tom Holland's superhero but they chose to go otherwise.

While the Venom 2 director revealed how they were almost about to feature Spidey, he didn't clear it out as to why they didn't carry forward the idea. But plans of the two characters appearing together might just happen sometime soon, as, during an interview with Comic Book, Hardy and Serkis stated that the idea of the crossover has been in their minds.

