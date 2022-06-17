Tom Hardy to serve as co-writer in his upcoming film Venom 3

Tom Hardy is all set to be part of the next Venom film. The actor took to Instagram recently and shared a glimpse of the script for Venom 3 and revealed that he will also be serving as co-writer on the project. Hardy has taken over fans' hearts with his tragic character Eddie in the first Venom film as he gave life to a rather likeable anti-hero.

In his post on the Gram, Hardy uploaded the title page of the script which had his name listed under the "story by" section alongside Kelly Marcel who wrote the first two editions of the franchise. Interestingly, Hardy blacked out the title of the film which led fans to speculate that it might contain a spoiler. For now, it has not been disclosed if Ruben Fleischer or Andy Serkis will be returning to the franchise to direct the threequel. Though Serkis has previously shared that he would be down to join in the fun.

Check out Tom Hardy's announcement about Venom 3 below:

Serkis in an interview in December noted, "There's so much potential in the Venomverse for really interesting journeys before the kind of the inevitable happens," per Comicbook. He went on to add, "I think Kelly and Tom have been thinking about what is the next stage of the journey anyway. They would have thought of... They would have had some plans for where they could possibly go after this... You've got to. When you're going into a franchise, you've got to think about the arc, of course. You can't think about them just individually."

