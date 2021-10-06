Tom Hardy talks about working with 'formidable' Woody Harrelson on Venom: Let There Be Carnage

If there's one thing about Venom: Let There Be Carnage that can be observed right off the bat from its trailers is that Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson have formed a great camaraderie while working together. As they face off each other in the film, their offscreen bond is completely opposite reveals Tom Hardy who called Woody "a joy to work with."

The sequel to 2018's Venom stars Harrelson in the role of serial killer Cletus Kasady who soon turns into Carnage, via his own symbiote, a ferocious killing machine that endangers everyone around. The film will have Venom and Carnage go up against each other in a monstrous clash and while the action in the film looks deliciously deadly, Hardy confirmed that offscreen he has nothing but love for co-star Harrelson.

While discussing his working relationship with Woody, Hardy couldn't stop praising the 60-year-old actor as he said, "Woody is one of the coolest people I have ever met."

Further adding on about how brilliant an actor Harrelson is, Hardy quipped, "As a human being and as an actor he is just formidable and 100 per trustworthy to deliver. There is nothing that you can present him with that will shock him, he has an answer, a solution to everything and he has a story to tell. As an artist, he is just wonderful and such a brilliant, talented playful creative so it’s an absolute joy to work with him."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will star Hardy and Harrelson along with Michelle Williams who reprises her role from the first film and Naomie Harris as Shriek. While the film has already been released in the US on October 1, it will be releasing in India on October 14.

