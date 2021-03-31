Tom Hardy's Venom: Let There Be Carnage gets delayed by a week; Will now release on THIS date

Tom Hardy's Venom sequel gets pushed by a week further and will now release on September 24, 2021.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has now been pushed a week further for its release. The film starring Tom Hardy in lead was initially slated for June 2021 release although with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc and bringing all shoots to a standstill, the movie was recently pushed for a September release. Although with a one-week delay, the Venom sequel will now hit the screens on September 24 instead of the previously announced September 17 as reported by Variety.

After the success of Venom, there has been immense excitement among fans for the sequel. With Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock, the film will also have Woody Harrelson as Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Reid Scott as Dan Lewis, and Naomie Harris as Shriek. One of the recurring questions being asked by fans when it comes to Venom 2 is whether Hardy's Venom will come face to face with his arch-nemesis Spider-Man in the film. While makers have remained tight-lipped about this, we may have to wait for the film to arrive to confirm this.

With the new September release date, Venom 2 no more collides with the release date of The Boss Baby: Family Business and what initially was set to be the date for Death On the Nile which has also been delayed. The Venom sequel will be the next big release after Suicide Squad, which will be releasing on August 6.

According to Variety, the other films opening on September 24 along with Venom: Let There Be Carnage include Dear Evan Hansen and The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.

