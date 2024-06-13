Tom Hiddleston And Anna Sawai Talk About Loki And Shogun’s Connection; Former Reveals His Way Of Looking At Loki

Tom Hiddleston and Anna Sawai recently sat down for long discussions over the most-loved characters of their careers in Loki and Shogun. While the celebrities acknowledged each other’s roles in their respective TV shows, the duo talked about gender-neutral roles and opening up to society with characters that would be loved by the audience.

The British actor and Sawai also talked about connections between Shogun and Loki, as the actors in each of the series have their own battles to fight.

What did Tom Hiddleston feel about his character of Loki?

In conversation with Anna Sawai, the English actor talked about the connection between Loki and the Shogun. Sawai mentioned that “watching Loki, I realized that we shared the same themes—free will, purpose and sacrifice. I was not expecting to, but I shed tears watching your show.”

Meanwhile, the actor shared that he looks at Loki as someone who is deceived and heartbroken. Though he is mischievous and playful from the outside, Loki feels heartbroken and alone.

Speaking of his series, Hiddleston stated, “What I’ve loved about this series is tracing my way back to that vulnerable soul and healing that damage.”

The Japanese actress, on the other hand, shared that her character in Shogun acted quite shy on the outside. She thinks that the character has aced the art of letting go. “But in the end, she’s able to serve her purpose, reclaim her identity, finish her father’s battle, and get what she always wanted: to follow in the footsteps of her family,” says Sawai.

Tom Hiddleston and Anna Sawai talk about letting go of their character

In Variety’s Actor on Actor series, Hiddleston asks the fellow actor, “When the time comes, how did you say goodbye to Mariko?” To the question, Sawai responded, “I didn’t have time to say goodbye. I wrapped, went back to my apartment in Vancouver, slept eight hours, woke up and went to my next job.”

The Japanese native transitioned into her new role in the TV series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Sawai said that when she first arrived on set, she wore her Mariko-style haircut, or hime bangs. In an attempt to prevent them from seeing it, the creators tried to trick it. But Sawai really didn’t have time to do anything to really say goodbye. It was easier for her to leave the character when she entered that new one.

On the work front, Tom Hiddleston will have an appearance in The Life of Chuck, while Anna Sawai has a couple of projects in her bag that will be revealed soon.

