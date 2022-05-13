Tom Hiddleston and creator Michael Waldron REVEAL Loki season 2 will cover 'new emotional ground'

Following the massive success of the Marvel series Loki, fans have been eagerly waiting for the next instalment of the show to air. Adding fuel to the fire, the creator Michael Waldron and star Tom Hiddleston in a react chat with ET teased what fans could expect from the upcoming season of the blockbuster show.

During the interview, Hiddleston shared, "We’re starting very soon. Almost as soon as I leave this room. Not quite, but it’s around the corner," he emphasized, "We’ll certainly be going in the summer." The actor admitted that he was extremely excited to get back to the God of Mischief grind as he added that he was "excited to get the band back together," referring to his co-stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ravonna Renslayer) and Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius), both of whom have been confirmed to be returning to the sets of the series for a second season.

Meanwhile, Waldron teased what fans could expect from the next season, "Without getting too specific, it’s just a continued evolution of the character. That’s what was always important to Tom and that’s what was important to me." He elaborated, "If we’re going to continue [the first season story] in a second season, we have to cover new emotional ground," and noted, "And the great news is that that character keeps revealing new layers of texture and complexity."

As for how the happenings in Doctor Strange 2 will affect the season, Waldron revealed that "everything that happened in this movie there’s probably some branches going all over the place."

