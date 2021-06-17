Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson have THIS to say about Loki betraying Mobius in Loki Ep 2

In a recent interview, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson shared their honest thoughts on Loki's not so shocking decision of abandoning Mobius and other Time Variance Authority (TVA) agents in the cliffhanger ending of Loki Ep 2.

*SPOILERS ALERT* At the end of Loki Ep 2 comes the revelation of who the actual Loki variant, that the Time Variance Authority (TVA) are after, really is. We were introduced to Sophia Di Martino, decked up as Lady Loki, though many theorise her to be Sylvie Lushton aka Enchantress. Moreover, Lady Loki's actions lead to opening up countless new portals which created dozens of unexpected branches on the timeline.

With new chaos in the Sacred Timeline, what was even more monumental though not very surprising was Loki (Tom Hiddleston) following Lady Loki through a time door and in the process, abandoning Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the other TVA agents like Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku). Shedding light on Loki's major betrayal were Owen and Tom in a recent interview with TVLine. "[Mobius] feels betrayed. Having studied [Loki's] life and knowing everything, you feel a little bit foolish also, because you can't ever really be surprised that the God of Mischief would be up to something," Wilson theorised what would have been Mobius' state of mind regarding Loki's decision to bail on the TVA.

On the other hand, Hiddleston feels that it wasn't an easy decision for Loki to make as "certainly there's conflict" for the God of Mischief to pass or not to pass through the time door. "Mobius is someone who, perhaps for the first time in [Loki's] life, he thinks he might be able to trust, and perhaps trusts him, and he doesn’t want to betray that trust," the 40-year-old actor pondered. However, Tom also believes that Loki "has to see what's going on." It's in Loki's nature to follow "because it's too strange and provokes so much curiousity within him."

Loki Ep 2 has definitely opened doors to an array of complex, intriguing storyline possibilities for Loki, much to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans' excitement!

While Loki's head writer Michael Waldron didn't divulge juicy details about Sophia's character, he did hint to TVLine at how her introduction will "reshuffle the deck of the show" before teasing about Loki Ep 3, "We want to keep building the thrill ride, and that felt like the right time to blow another big batch of dynamite."

Meanwhile, Loki Ep 3 drops on June 23.

Credits :TVLine

