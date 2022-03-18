Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are going strong; Duo want to 'build a long-term future together'; Reports

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's relationship is "truly past the honeymoon phase," but they are still going strong, as per Us Weekly sources. According to the source, the recently engaged pair "want to build a long-term future together," adding that the Kong: Skull Island actor, 41, and the Velvet Buzzsaw actress, 37, are both "hugely ambitious but also find time to unwind and switch off from work as frequently as they can."

The source further added that the Loki actor is a "very private" guy when it comes to his personal life, which is why he waited so long before going public with Ashton. However, the couple's decision to remain out of the spotlight hasn't hampered their date evenings. Interestingly, it was reported that the couple got engaged on Thursday, March 17, after Ashton fueled suspicion earlier while attending the BAFTA Awards.

The Nocturnal Animals star arrived at the event on Sunday, March 13, wearing a diamond ring on her left hand and posed for pictures on the red carpet with her beau. Subsequently, the Fresh Meat actor posed for a shot in the ballroom of London's Grosvenor Hotel while talking to presenter AJ Ododu, who later uploaded a photo of her and the happy couple on her Instagram. In the photograph, Zawe smiled broadly as the eye-catching piece of jewellery gleamed on her finger.

Meanwhile, the Emmy nominee and Wanderlust alum were originally linked in 2019 after meeting on the set of Betrayal, a West End show in which they both appeared. In March of that year, the two shared the stage during the show's premiere in London. They were later seen in the Broadway version of the musical, which debuted in August 2019.

ALSO READ:Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton engaged? Latter spotted with a huge diamond ring at BAFTA ceremony