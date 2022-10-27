Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton 'loving being new parents' after secretly welcoming first baby

The Loki actor and Ashton were first romantically linked in 2019. The couple also worked together during the time on the West End’s production of Betrayal. In September last year, the two made their official red carpet debut during the 74th Annual Tony Awards when Ashton showed up to support Hiddleston, who was nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role in the drama.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have become parents and as reported by US Weekly, the couple secretly welcomed their first baby. The actress had previously confirmed her pregnancy in June this year as she graced the red carpet for Mr Malcolm’s List premiere in NYC showcasing her baby bump. In the same month, the duo also sparked engagement rumours.

Tom and Zawe's parenting journey

A source informed US Weekly that "Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy. They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled." The new parents got engaged in June as confirmed by Tom who informed Los Angeles Times that he was "very happy" after popping the question. While the couple secretly welcomed their baby, the gender and other details haven't yet been shared by the couple.

Tom and Zawe's relationship

While Tom and Zawe are one of those Hollywood couples who prefer to keep their relationship private, a source close to them had told US Weekly that the England native and Wanderlust alum "are crazy about each other and truly past the honeymoon phase" and also how the couple is "looking to build a long-term future together." Prior to Ashton, Hiddleston's past relationships include his headline-grabbing September 2016 for his whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift. The actor has also been linked to actresses such as Elizabeth Olsen, Susannah Fielding and Jessica Chastain in the past.

On the work front, Tom Hiddleston is gearing up for the second season of his MCU show Loki. After the first season received massive success, Hiddleston will return alongside Owen Wilson and more for the second one. It was previously announced at Comic-Con that the show will arrive in the Summer 2023.