Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton engaged? Latter spotted with a huge diamond ring at BAFTA ceremony

According to reports, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged after she was spotted with a massive diamond ring on her finger at the BAFTA event. The actor, 41, and the actress, 37, whose relationship grew when they starred in the 2019 Betrayal, seem to be engaged, as Zawe was spotted sporting a big diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

However, as per The Mirror, on the red carpet, a glowing Zawe hid her magnificent diamond-encrusted ring from cameras by putting a black purse over her hand instead. Subsequently, the Fresh Meat actor posed for a shot in the ballroom of London's Grosvenor Hotel while talking to presenter AJ Ododu, who later uploaded a photo of her and the happy couple on her Instagram. In the photograph, Zawe smiled broadly as the eye-catching piece of jewellery gleamed on her finger.

Interestingly, the pair was allegedly congratulated by industry pals at the BAFTA event, as per The Mirror. However, Zawe has been dating Hollywood actor Tom since 2019, when they acted as a married couple in the London stage musical Betrayal. In 2020, Zawe relocated to Atlanta to be with him, where he lives with his beloved dog Bobby. He moved there earlier that year to film his Disney+ series Loki, but was compelled to stay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, Ashton is set to portray a villain in The Marvels, albeit the identity of the villain has yet to be revealed. She will star alongside Brie Larson's Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, Ms Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau in the film (Teyonah Parris).

