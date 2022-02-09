Tom Hiddleston Birthday: When the actor REVEALED two Marvel characters he would love to play apart from Loki

It's possibly hard to imagine any other actor as Loki considering Tom Hiddleston has been beyond perfect as the Marvel character. Even though it has been well-known that Hiddleston had initially auditioned for the role of Thor, the actor after essaying Loki for several years now has maintained that he would love to play the character forever. Although it's not that the actor hasn't thought about playing other MCU roles.

In an interview with Collider, back in 2018, Hiddleston had spoken about other Marvel comics characters that he would have loved to play apart from the God of Mischief. During the promotions of Avengers: Infinity War, the actor opened up about being interested in playing either Galactus or Captain Britain.

The actor said, "Is there a Captain Britain? Is he an interesting character? Apparently, there is." He further added, "The one I used to love as a child was Galactus. … Probably not played by m, though … It could be motion-capture. Does one get to double up? Chris Evans got to double up, I suppose."

Although many fans would agree that there's no better role for Hiddleston than Loki considering how amazingly he's pulled off playing the character, not just in Marvel films but also the MCU series which is now up for its second season. The actor has in his various interviews expressed how he absolutely loves playing the role and added, "I just love playing Loki. I feel so fortunate that I'm still here and there are just new aspects to the character every time that I learn about."

After the successful first season of Loki which also bagged the actor an award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, Tom is all set to return as the God of Mischief with his variants for a second season this year.

ALSO READ: Loki star Tom Hiddleston CONFIRMS relationship with THIS Marvel newbie; Duo spotted kissing in Spain